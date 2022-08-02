Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $125.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Wingstop Trading Down 6.3 %

WING stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

