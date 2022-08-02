V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Citigroup

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of VFC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

