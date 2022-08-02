Critical Comparison: Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) vs. Its Peers

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ayr Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ayr Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 162 499 626 32 2.40

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 491.18%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 86.56%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -28.03 Ayr Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.00

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,042.26% -157.44% 150.04%

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

