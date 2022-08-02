TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$33.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

T stock opened at C$29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.15. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$27.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.65.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

