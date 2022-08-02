Brokerages Set Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Target Price at $494.69

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Separately, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 677.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

