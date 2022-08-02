Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Timken Trading Down 1.9 %

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.