GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $73.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $103,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

