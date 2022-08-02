Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Silgan Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,099,000 after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 109,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.