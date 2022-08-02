Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

