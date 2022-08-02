Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($124.74) to €127.00 ($130.93) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5,487.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 407,856 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

