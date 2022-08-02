Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reduced by B. Riley

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 921,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 237.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,449 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

