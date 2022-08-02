William Blair Weighs in on Otis Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

OTIS opened at $78.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.