Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LendingClub Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of LC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

