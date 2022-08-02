Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.44.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $474.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 54.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $291,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

