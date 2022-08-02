Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Cut by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Humana Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.44.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $474.64 on Monday. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.80 and its 200-day moving average is $441.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

