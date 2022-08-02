Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Etsy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Etsy by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

