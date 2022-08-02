Brokers Offer Predictions for Chubb Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

NYSE CB opened at $184.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

