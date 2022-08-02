Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $58,666,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

