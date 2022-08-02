Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $152.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $154.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

