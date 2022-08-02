Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.