Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Decreased by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

AAPL opened at $161.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

