Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



