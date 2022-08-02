Oppenheimer Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

