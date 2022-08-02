Raymond James Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Fortis Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Fortis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.