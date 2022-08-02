William Blair Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.79 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $145.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

