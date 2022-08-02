Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted by Analyst

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.94 on Monday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TriMas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in TriMas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

