Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on V. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Visa by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 53,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 317,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,672,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

