AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.93). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ALVR opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $225,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

