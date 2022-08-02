Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.76 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.74. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $101.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

