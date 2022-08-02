FY2022 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

