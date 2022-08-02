BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

