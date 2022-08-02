Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pathward Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pathward Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Pathward Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pathward Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $33.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $977.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.