B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $18.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.63. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $19.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $117,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

