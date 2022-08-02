MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,407,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,431,000 after purchasing an additional 503,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 391,895 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

