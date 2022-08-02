Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Qiagen Stock Performance
Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Qiagen
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qiagen (QGEN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.