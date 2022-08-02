Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

