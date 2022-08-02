FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FBK. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

