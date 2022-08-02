Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Spok Stock Up 3.2 %
SPOK stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46.
Spok Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.36%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.
Institutional Trading of Spok
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.