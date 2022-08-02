Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Spok Stock Up 3.2 %

SPOK stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.36%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Spok Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Spok by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

