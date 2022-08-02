Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

GWRS opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

