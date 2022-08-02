Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

