Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.