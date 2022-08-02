Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Issued By KeyCorp

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.93 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

