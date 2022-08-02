Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Open Text by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.