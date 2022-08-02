Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Text Stock Performance
Shares of Open Text stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Open Text by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Text (OTEX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.