NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $92.07 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NV5 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

