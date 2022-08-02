Cloudflare (NET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its FY22 guidance at $0.03-0.04 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.7 %

NET stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

