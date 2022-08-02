Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.49

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.49 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.72), with a volume of 73,732 shares trading hands.

Severfield Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £181.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.49.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.20. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Severfield

About Severfield

In other Severfield news, insider Adam Semple sold 17,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76), for a total value of £10,761.34 ($13,186.30). In other Severfield news, insider Adam Semple sold 17,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76), for a total value of £10,761.34 ($13,186.30). Also, insider Alun Hughes Griffiths acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,719.64).

(Get Rating)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.