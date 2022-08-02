Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.84

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.84 and traded as low as C$24.46. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$25.26, with a volume of 472,722 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,197.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

