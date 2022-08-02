Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.84

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.84 and traded as low as C$24.46. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$25.26, with a volume of 472,722 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,197.40.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.