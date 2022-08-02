Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.12

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.12 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 232.77 ($2.85). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.88), with a volume of 3,473,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.15) to GBX 323 ($3.96) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 514 ($6.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.12.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

