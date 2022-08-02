Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.55

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.55 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.85). Assura shares last traded at GBX 68.75 ($0.84), with a volume of 2,529,131 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.97) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.67 ($0.96).

Assura Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.83.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 49.33%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £497 ($608.99). In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £497 ($608.99). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($143,441.24). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $94,673.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

