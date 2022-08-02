Jackson Financial (JXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jackson Financial by 275.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 870,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 381.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 140.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

