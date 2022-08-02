Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 4,543,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Viva Biotech stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Viva Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viva Biotech (VBIZF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.